Insider Stock Buying Reaches US$8.9m On CME Group \

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CME Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director William Shepard for US$8.3m worth of shares, at about US$170 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$185. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the CME Group insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 52.45k shares for US$8.9m. But they sold 10.15k shares for US$2.1m. In total, CME Group insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At CME Group Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at CME Group. Independent Director William Shepard spent US$94k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership Of CME Group

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. CME Group insiders own 0.3% of the company, currently worth about US$232m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At CME Group Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about CME Group. That's what I like to see! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing CME Group. For example - CME Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

