Insider Stock Buying Reaches US$2.92m On Cullen/Frost Bankers

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman of the Board & CEO Phillip Green made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$107 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$104. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Cullen/Frost Bankers insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Cullen/Frost Bankers insiders own about US$207m worth of shares (which is 3.1% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cullen/Frost Bankers Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Cullen/Frost Bankers shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Cullen/Frost Bankers insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Cullen/Frost Bankers has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

