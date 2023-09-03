Insider Stock Buying Reaches US$1.3m On ChromaDex

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

ChromaDex Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Hoi Shuen Chau made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$1.25 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$1.56), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While ChromaDex insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At ChromaDex Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at ChromaDex over the last quarter. Co-Founder & Chairman Frank Jaksch purchased US$12k worth of shares in that period. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that ChromaDex insiders own 26% of the company, worth about US$31m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At ChromaDex Tell Us?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in ChromaDex and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for ChromaDex that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

