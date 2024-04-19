Insider Stock Buying Reaches US$1.20m On Match Group

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Match Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO & Director Bernard Kim made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$34.44 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$32.22. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 35.44k shares worth US$1.2m. On the other hand they divested 8.74k shares, for US$400k. In total, Match Group insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Match Group insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$50m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Match Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Match Group shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Match Group and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Match Group and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

