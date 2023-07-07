Insider Stock Buying Reaches US$68m On HighPeak Energy

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

HighPeak Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider John DeJoria made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$50m worth of shares at a price of US$21.61 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$11.25). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

HighPeak Energy insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does HighPeak Energy Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that HighPeak Energy insiders own 10% of the company, worth about US$127m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At HighPeak Energy Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, HighPeak Energy insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing HighPeak Energy. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for HighPeak Energy (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

