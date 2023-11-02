Insider Stock Buying Reaches US$1.40m On Wildpack Beverage

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Wildpack Beverage Inc. (CVE:CANS). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Wildpack Beverage Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Kimberly Murray for CA$1.4m worth of shares, at about CA$1.10 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$0.10. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Wildpack Beverage insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Wildpack Beverage

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Wildpack Beverage insiders own 44% of the company, worth about CA$4.9m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Wildpack Beverage Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Wildpack Beverage insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Wildpack Beverage insiders feel good about the company's future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 6 warning signs (3 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Wildpack Beverage.

