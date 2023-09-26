Insider Stock Buying Reaches US$897k On New Fortress Energy

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At New Fortress Energy

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Matthew Wilkinson, sold US$454k worth of shares at a price of US$42.28 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$31.64). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Matthew Wilkinson was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$897k for 25.48k shares. On the other hand they divested 10.80k shares, for US$454k. Overall, New Fortress Energy insiders were net buyers during the last year. They paid about US$35.18 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of New Fortress Energy

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that New Fortress Energy insiders own 49% of the company, worth about US$3.2b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The New Fortress Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded New Fortress Energy shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, New Fortress Energy insiders feel good about the company's future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for New Fortress Energy and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

