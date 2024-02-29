Insider Stock Buying Reaches US$872.1k On Hain Celestial Group

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hain Celestial Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Global Chief Supply Chain Officer Steven Golliher bought US$305k worth of shares at a price of US$10.16 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$9.74). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Hain Celestial Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Hain Celestial Group Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Hain Celestial Group insider buying shares in the last three months. President Wendy Davidson shelled out US$47k for shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Does Hain Celestial Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Hain Celestial Group insiders own 1.2% of the company, worth about US$11m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Hain Celestial Group Insiders?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Hain Celestial Group insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Hain Celestial Group has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

