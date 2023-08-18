Insider Stock Buying Reaches US$2.5m On SeaWorld Entertainment

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At SeaWorld Entertainment

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Michelle Adams bought US$2.0m worth of shares at a price of US$51.03 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$48.34). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$2.5m for 47.95k shares. But insiders sold 42.54k shares worth US$2.5m. All up, insiders sold more shares in SeaWorld Entertainment than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

SeaWorld Entertainment Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at SeaWorld Entertainment. In total, Independent Director William Gray sold US$1.2m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does SeaWorld Entertainment Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. SeaWorld Entertainment insiders own about US$30m worth of shares. That equates to 0.9% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About SeaWorld Entertainment Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought SeaWorld Entertainment stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But since SeaWorld Entertainment is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for SeaWorld Entertainment you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

