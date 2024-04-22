Insider Stock Buying Reaches US$2.21m On Ameresco

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Ameresco Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Founder George Sakellaris bought US$903k worth of shares at a price of US$22.66 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$18.80). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 90.00k shares worth US$2.2m. But insiders sold 2.16k shares worth US$108k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Ameresco insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Ameresco insiders own 39% of the company, worth about US$382m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Ameresco Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Ameresco insiders think the business has merit. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Ameresco is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those can't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

