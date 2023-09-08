Insider Stock Buying Reaches US$2.7m On Eterna Therapeutics

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Eterna Therapeutics

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider John Halpern for US$1.1m worth of shares, at about US$3.28 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$2.33. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Eterna Therapeutics insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Eterna Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 28% of Eterna Therapeutics shares, worth about US$3.5m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Eterna Therapeutics Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Eterna Therapeutics insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Eterna Therapeutics insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Eterna Therapeutics has 5 warning signs (3 are significant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

