Insider Stock Buying Reaches US$821.3k On Gray Television

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Gray Television

The Director Emeritus Harriett Robinson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$630k worth of shares at a price of US$18.00 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$6.27 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 53.65k shares for US$821k. But they sold 5.57k shares for US$52k. Overall, Gray Television insiders were net buyers during the last year. They paid about US$15.31 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Gray Television Insiders Are Selling The Stock

We have seen a bit of insider selling at Gray Television, over the last three months. The selling netted US$36k for insider T. Elder. But US$3.0k was spent on buying, too, . While it's not great to see insider selling, the net amount sold isn't enough for us to want to read anything into it.

Insider Ownership Of Gray Television

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Gray Television insiders own about US$72m worth of shares. That equates to 12% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Gray Television Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider selling has just outweighed insider buying in the last three months. But the difference isn't enough to have us worried. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Gray Television and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Gray Television has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

