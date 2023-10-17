Insider Stock Buying Reaches US$3.34m On IperionX

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At IperionX

The Executive Chairman Todd Hannigan made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$1.5m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.80 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$1.34. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

IperionX insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about AU$0.90. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of IperionX

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 13% of IperionX shares, worth about AU$35m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At IperionX Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded IperionX shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in IperionX and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for IperionX (3 make us uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

