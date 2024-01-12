Suneel Gupta, Chief Development Officer of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX), executed a sale of 5,000 shares in the company on January 9, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $25 per share, resulting in a total value of $125,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The company's focus is on gastrointestinal diseases and iron-related disorders.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc indicates a pattern of 0 insider buys and 3 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc were trading at $25, giving the company a market cap of $1.4085 billion.

With the stock price at $25 and a GuruFocus Value of $36.58, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.68, suggesting that the stock might be a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Insider Suneel Gupta Sells 5,000 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX)

