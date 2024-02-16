Suren Rana, President and CEO of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (NYSE:BSIG), executed a sale of 109,960 shares in the company on February 14, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of the insider's activity over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 109,960 shares and has not made any purchases.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a diversified, multi-boutique asset management company. The firm's affiliates offer a broad array of investment strategies to meet the diverse needs of its clients, which include institutions and individual investors. With a focus on active management, BrightSphere provides its affiliates with the scale of a large firm while maintaining the operational independence and entrepreneurial spirit of a boutique manager.

The insider transaction history for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc shows a pattern of 0 insider buys and 1 insider sell over the past year.

Insider Suren Rana Sells 109,960 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (BSIG)

On the valuation front, shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc were trading at $20.74 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, resulting in a market cap of $911.104 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 12.76, which is lower than the industry median of 13.59, and higher than the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.72, with a GF Value of $28.94, indicating that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued according to the intrinsic value estimate by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

