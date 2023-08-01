Insider Traders Lose CA$51k As DelphX Capital Markets Drops

The recent price decline of 20% in DelphX Capital Markets Inc.'s (CVE:DELX) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought CA$328k worth of shares at an average price of CA$0.095 in the past 12 months. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth CA$278k, which is not great.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At DelphX Capital Markets

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Independent Director Salim Hasham for CA$204k worth of shares, at about CA$0.08 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$0.08. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 3.47m shares worth CA$328k. But insiders sold 102.00k shares worth CA$16k. In total, DelphX Capital Markets insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around CA$0.095. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

DelphX Capital Markets Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at DelphX Capital Markets. Specifically, Non-Executive Independent Director Salim Hasham bought CA$204k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 23% of DelphX Capital Markets shares, worth about CA$2.6m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At DelphX Capital Markets Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of DelphX Capital Markets we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for DelphX Capital Markets (4 are potentially serious!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

