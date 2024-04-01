Insider Traders Lose CA$62k As Montfort Capital Drops

Insiders who acquired CA$447.8k worth of Montfort Capital Corp.'s (CVE:MONT) stock at an average price of CA$0.17 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 12% price decline. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth CA$385.6k which is not ideal.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Montfort Capital

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Paul Geyer for CA$111k worth of shares, at about CA$0.18 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$0.15 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$448k for 2.57m shares. On the other hand they divested 175.00k shares, for CA$53k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Montfort Capital insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Montfort Capital Insiders Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Montfort Capital insider buying shares in the last three months. Independent Director Paul Geyer shelled out CA$23k for shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Does Montfort Capital Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Montfort Capital insiders own about CA$6.6m worth of shares (which is 47% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Montfort Capital Insiders?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Montfort Capital insiders think the business has merit. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Montfort Capital (including 2 which shouldn't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

