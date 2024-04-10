Insider Traders Lose US$30k As Identiv Drops

The recent price decline of 37% in Identiv, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:INVE) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought US$137.0k worth of shares at an average price of US$6.85 in the past 12 months. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth US$106.6k which is not ideal.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

See our latest analysis for Identiv

Identiv Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Director Steven Humphreys for US$68k worth of shares, at about US$6.76 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$5.33. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Steven Humphreys was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Steven Humphreys bought 20.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$6.85. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 5.4% of Identiv shares, worth about US$6.6m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Identiv Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Identiv insiders bought more shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Identiv.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

