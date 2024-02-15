Insider Traders Lose US$66k As Sacks Parente Golf Drops

Insiders who acquired US$105.3k worth of Sacks Parente Golf, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SPGC) stock at an average price of US$1.76 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 17% price decline. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$38.9k, which is not great.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Sacks Parente Golf Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Brett Hoge for US$73k worth of shares, at about US$2.42 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$0.65. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Brett Hoge was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Brett Hoge purchased 60.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$1.76. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that Sacks Parente Golf insiders own about US$441k worth of shares (which is 5.1% of the company). But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Sacks Parente Golf Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Sacks Parente Golf insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Sacks Parente Golf. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Sacks Parente Golf (including 3 which are a bit concerning).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

