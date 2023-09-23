Insiders At Abbott Laboratories Sold US$6.3m In Stock, Alluding To Potential Weakness

Many Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Abbott Laboratories Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Daniel Starks, for US$5.7m worth of shares, at about US$114 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$98.15. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Abbott Laboratories insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Abbott Laboratories Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Abbott Laboratories. In total, insiders dumped US$6.3m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Abbott Laboratories Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Abbott Laboratories insiders own about US$1.2b worth of shares (which is 0.7% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Abbott Laboratories Insiders?

Insiders sold Abbott Laboratories shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Abbott Laboratories. While conducting our analysis, we found that Abbott Laboratories has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

