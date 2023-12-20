Insiders At AbbVie Sold US$20m In Stock, Alluding To Potential Weakness

Many AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

AbbVie Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman & CEO, Richard Gonzalez, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$12m worth of shares at a price of US$149 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$154, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 12% of Richard Gonzalez's holding.

Insiders in AbbVie didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of AbbVie

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. AbbVie insiders own about US$281m worth of shares (which is 0.1% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AbbVie Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded AbbVie shares in the last quarter. While we feel good about high insider ownership of AbbVie, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 4 warning signs for AbbVie and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

