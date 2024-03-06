Insiders Of Apogee Therapeutics Reap Rewards After Their Investment Jumps Another US$74m

Last week, Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded handsomely. The shares increased by 70% last week, resulting in a US$1.2b increase in the company's market worth, implying a 249% gain on their initial purchase. Put another way, the original US$29.8m acquisition is now worth US$103.8m.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

View our latest analysis for Apogee Therapeutics

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Apogee Therapeutics

The Independent Director Nimish Shah made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$30m worth of shares at a price of US$17.00 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$59.30), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Apogee Therapeutics insiders own about US$43m worth of shares. That equates to 2.0% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

Story continues

So What Do The Apogee Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Apogee Therapeutics insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Apogee Therapeutics and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Apogee Therapeutics (2 shouldn't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

But note: Apogee Therapeutics may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.