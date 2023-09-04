Insiders At Arthur J. Gallagher Sold US$9.4m In Stock, Alluding To Potential Weakness

Over the past year, many Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Arthur J. Gallagher Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Corporate VP & Chief Human Resource Officer, Susan Pietrucha, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$5.2m worth of shares at a price of US$212 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$231). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was 99% of Susan Pietrucha's holding.

Insiders in Arthur J. Gallagher didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Arthur J. Gallagher Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Arthur J. Gallagher. Specifically, Independent Lead Director David Johnson ditched US$216k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Arthur J. Gallagher insiders own about US$564m worth of shares (which is 1.1% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Arthur J. Gallagher Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Arthur J. Gallagher makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Arthur J. Gallagher. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Arthur J. Gallagher and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

