Insiders Give Up AU$174k As Tymlez Group Stock Drops To AU$0.005 \

Insiders who acquired AU$243k worth of Tymlez Group Limited's (ASX:TYM) stock at an average price of AU$0.018 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 38% price decline. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth AU$68k which is not ideal.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Tymlez Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Niv Dagan made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$125k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.019 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.005). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Tymlez Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Tymlez Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Tymlez Group. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought AU$143k worth of shares. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does Tymlez Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Tymlez Group insiders own about AU$1.6m worth of shares. That equates to 29% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Tymlez Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Tymlez Group shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 6 warning signs for Tymlez Group (5 are a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

