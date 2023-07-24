Insiders Give Up AU$187k As Elmore Stock Drops To AU$0.007

Insiders who acquired AU$252k worth of Elmore Limited's (ASX:ELE) stock at an average price of AU$0.027 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 22% price decline. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth AU$65k, which is not great.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Elmore Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Peter Diamond made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$120k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.03 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.007). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. We note that Peter Diamond was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 9.33m shares for AU$252k. But insiders sold 4.85m shares worth AU$95k. In total, Elmore insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Elmore Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Elmore insiders own about AU$1.6m worth of shares. That equates to 16% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Elmore Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Elmore insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 6 warning signs for Elmore (4 are a bit unpleasant!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

