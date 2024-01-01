Insiders' AU$898.9k Investments In Red Following Algorae Pharmaceuticals' AU$3.3m Dip In Market Value

The recent price decline of 17% in Algorae Pharmaceuticals Limited's (ASX:1AI) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought AU$898.9k worth of shares at an average price of AU$0.011 in the past 12 months. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth AU$784.3k which is not ideal.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Algorae Pharmaceuticals

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Chunyan Niu bought AU$899k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.011 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.01 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Chunyan Niu was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

ASX:1AI Insider Trading Volume January 1st 2024

Insider Ownership Of Algorae Pharmaceuticals

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Algorae Pharmaceuticals insiders own about AU$2.8m worth of shares. That equates to 17% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Algorae Pharmaceuticals Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Algorae Pharmaceuticals shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Algorae Pharmaceuticals insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Algorae Pharmaceuticals (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) you should know about.

