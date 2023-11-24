Insiders Give Up AU$99k As Fertoz Stock Drops To AU$0.061

Insiders who acquired AU$150.0k worth of Fertoz Limited's (ASX:FTZ) stock at an average price of AU$0.18 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 13% price decline. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only AU$50.8k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Fertoz

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Chairman Stuart Richardson bought AU$100k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.18 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.061. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Fertoz insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Fertoz Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 23% of Fertoz shares, worth about AU$3.5m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Fertoz Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Fertoz insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Fertoz and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Fertoz. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Fertoz (2 are concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

