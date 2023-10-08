Insiders At Bank of America Sold US$16m In Stock, Alluding To Potential Weakness

Many Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Bank of America Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President of Global Corporate & Investment Banking, Matthew Koder, sold US$7.7m worth of shares at a price of US$35.91 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$26.07. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in Bank of America didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Bank of America Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Bank of America. Specifically, insiders ditched US$4.8m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Bank of America insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$350m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Bank of America Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Bank of America stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Bank of America is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Bank of America. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Bank of America (1 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

