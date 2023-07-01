Insiders the biggest winners as Zapf Creation AG's (MUN:ZPF) market cap rises to €194m

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in Zapf Creation's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

53% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Isaac Larian)

Past performance of a company along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

Every investor in Zapf Creation AG (MUN:ZPF) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 53% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

As a result, insiders were the biggest beneficiaries of last week’s 11% gain.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Zapf Creation, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Zapf Creation?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Institutions have a very small stake in Zapf Creation. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn't particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Zapf Creation. Isaac Larian is currently the company's largest shareholder with 53% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. SIGNAL IDUNA Asset Management GmbH is the second largest shareholder owning 1.1% of common stock, and FPS Vermoegensverwaltung GmbH holds about 0.5% of the company stock.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Zapf Creation

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Zapf Creation AG. This gives them effective control of the company. That means they own €102m worth of shares in the €194m company. That's quite meaningful. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 45% stake in Zapf Creation. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

