Insiders At Blackstone Sold US$9.4m In Stock, Alluding To Potential Weakness \

In the last year, many Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

View our latest analysis for Blackstone

Blackstone Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Legal Officer, John Finley, sold US$5.4m worth of shares at a price of US$108 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$85.70. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 24.17k shares worth US$2.1m. But they sold 90.00k shares for US$9.4m. In total, Blackstone insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

I will like Blackstone better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Blackstone Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Blackstone over the last quarter. insider Ruth Porat bought US$30k worth of shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Does Blackstone Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Blackstone insiders own about US$154m worth of shares (which is 0.2% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Blackstone Insiders?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. While we gain confidence from high insider ownership of Blackstone, we can't say the same about their transactions in the last year, in the absence of further purchases. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Blackstone. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Blackstone.

Of course Blackstone may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here