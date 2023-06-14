Insiders At Boston Scientific Sold US$6.3m In Stock, Alluding To Potential Weakness \

The fact that multiple Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Boston Scientific

The insider, Eric Francis Thepaut, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.8m worth of shares at a price of US$52.49 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$51.16. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year Boston Scientific insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Boston Scientific Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Boston Scientific. Specifically, insider Eric Francis Thepaut ditched US$2.8m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of Boston Scientific

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Boston Scientific insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$176m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Boston Scientific Tell Us?

An insider sold Boston Scientific shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Boston Scientific makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Boston Scientific (1 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

