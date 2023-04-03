Insiders who bought Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD) last year must be regretting not buying more as market cap hits AU$1.1b

Last week, Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded handsomely. The shares increased by 10% last week, resulting in a AU$109m increase in the company's market worth. In other words, the original AU$177k purchase is now worth AU$195k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Imdex

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Director Sally-Anne Layman for AU$118k worth of shares, at about AU$1.96 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$2.24. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Sally-Anne Layman bought 87.08k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of AU$2.03. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Imdex

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 1.5% of Imdex shares, worth about AU$17m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Imdex Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Imdex insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Imdex you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

