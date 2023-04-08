Insiders who bought in the last 12 months lose an additional UK£78k as Drumz plc (LON:DRUM) drops to UK£2.5m

Insiders who acquired UK£90k worth of Drumz plc's (LON:DRUM) stock at an average price of UK£0.045 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 11% price decline. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth UK£12k, which is not great.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Drumz

In fact, the recent purchase by Angus George Forrest was the biggest purchase of Drumz shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£0.006. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Drumz insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Drumz Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Drumz insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, three insiders shelled out UK£90k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership Of Drumz

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Drumz insiders own about UK£1.3m worth of shares (which is 54% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Drumz Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Drumz. One for the watchlist, at least! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Drumz. For example, Drumz has 4 warning signs (and 3 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

