Insiders who bought this year lost CA$96k as Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY) sheds CA$187k in value

Insiders who bought CA$261k worth of Playfair Mining Ltd.'s (CVE:PLY) stock at an average buy price of CA$0.063 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 11% decrease in the stock. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only CA$166k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Playfair Mining

Notably, that recent purchase by insider Alan Brimacombe was not the only time they bought Playfair Mining shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of CA$150k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.075 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$0.04). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Alan Brimacombe.

Alan Brimacombe bought 4.14m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of CA$0.063. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Playfair Mining Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Playfair Mining insiders own about CA$1.3m worth of shares. That equates to 25% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Playfair Mining Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Playfair Mining shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Playfair Mining. Our analysis shows 6 warning signs for Playfair Mining (5 are significant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

