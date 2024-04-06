Insiders Of Brightstar Resources Are Up 62% On Their AU$2.39m Purchase

Last week, Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX:BTR) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded handsomely. The shares increased by 13% last week, resulting in a AU$14m increase in the company's market worth, implying a 62% gain on their initial purchase. As a result, the stock they originally bought for AU$2.39m is now worth AU$3.88m.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Brightstar Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Jack Yetiv made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$2.0m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.011 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.018. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 215.77m shares for AU$2.4m. But insiders sold 6.80m shares worth AU$116k. Overall, Brightstar Resources insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Brightstar Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 17% of Brightstar Resources shares, worth about AU$8.8m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Brightstar Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Brightstar Resources insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Brightstar Resources and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Brightstar Resources has 4 warning signs (and 3 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

