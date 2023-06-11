Insiders At Bristol-Myers Squibb Sold US$33m In Stock, Alluding To Potential Weakness \

In the last year, many Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bristol-Myers Squibb

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman of the Board & CEO, Giovanni Caforio, sold US$18m worth of shares at a price of US$74.65 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$64.80. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Insiders in Bristol-Myers Squibb didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Bristol-Myers Squibb Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb. Specifically, insider S. J. Vessey ditched US$3.4m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb insiders own about US$88m worth of shares. That equates to 0.06% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Bristol-Myers Squibb Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Bristol-Myers Squibb is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Bristol-Myers Squibb has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

