Insiders at Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) sold US$27m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

In the last year, many Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Broadcom Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President, Hock Tan, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$19m worth of shares at a price of US$626 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$623. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year Broadcom insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Broadcom Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Broadcom shares. In total, insiders dumped US$26m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does Broadcom Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Broadcom insiders own 1.5% of the company, currently worth about US$3.8b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Broadcom Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Broadcom stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Broadcom is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Broadcom. While conducting our analysis, we found that Broadcom has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

