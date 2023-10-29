Insiders At Broadcom Sold US$34m In Stock, Alluding To Potential Weakness

Over the past year, many Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Broadcom

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President, Hock Tan, sold US$19m worth of shares at a price of US$626 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$838. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 12% of Hock Tan's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 12.00k shares for US$10m. But insiders sold 51.90k shares worth US$34m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Broadcom than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Broadcom Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significantly more insider buying, than insider selling, at Broadcom. In fact, two insiders bought US$10m worth of shares. On the other hand, Lead Independent Director Eddy Hartenstein netted US$1.3m by selling. We think insiders may be optimistic about the future, since insiders have been net buyers of shares.

Does Broadcom Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Broadcom insiders own 1.5% of the company, worth about US$5.0b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Broadcom Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. Overall, we'd prefer see a more sustained buying from directors, but with a significant insider holding and more recent purchases, Broadcom insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Broadcom you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

