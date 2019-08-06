Are Insiders Buying AB Fagerhult (STO:FAG) Stock?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in AB Fagerhult (STO:FAG).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AB Fagerhult

There wasn't any very large single transaction over the last year, but we can still observe some trading.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid kr1.4m for 22209 shares. On the other hand they divested 7582 shares, for kr460k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by AB Fagerhult insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

AB Fagerhult Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significantly more insider buying, than insider selling, at AB Fagerhult. Insiders spent kr1.4m on shares. On the other hand, Jenny Evelius netted kr460k by selling. Insiders have spent more buying shares than they have selling, so on balance we think they are are probably optimistic.

Does AB Fagerhult Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 2.1% of AB Fagerhult shares, worth about kr212m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The AB Fagerhult Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about AB Fagerhult. Looks promising! If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

