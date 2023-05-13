Insiders Buying Andrada Mining Might Wish They Invested More, Stock Gains 18% \

Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock rose 18%, resulting in a UK£13m rise in the company's market capitalisation. As a result, the stock they originally bought for UK£28k is now worth UK£32k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Andrada Mining

There wasn't any very large single transaction over the last year, but we can still observe some trading.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From looking at our data, insiders own UK£1.2m worth of Andrada Mining stock, about 1.4% of the company. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Andrada Mining Insiders?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Andrada Mining stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Andrada Mining is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

