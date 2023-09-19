Insiders Buying Elixirr International Might Wish They Invested More, Stock Gains 13%

Last week, Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded handsomely. The shares increased by 13% last week, resulting in a UK£35m increase in the company's market worth. As a result, the stock they originally bought for UK£105k is now worth UK£125k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

View our latest analysis for Elixirr International

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Elixirr International

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Director Simon Retter bought UK£65k worth of shares at a price of UK£5.15 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (UK£6.10), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Simon Retter bought a total of 20.52k shares over the year at an average price of UK£5.11. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership Of Elixirr International

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Elixirr International insiders own 46% of the company, currently worth about UK£127m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

Story continues

So What Do The Elixirr International Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Elixirr International shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Elixirr International insiders think the business has merit. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Elixirr International.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.