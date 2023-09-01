Insiders Buying Site Group International Might Wish They Invested More, Stock Gains 17%

Site Group International Limited (ASX:SIT) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The stock climbed by 17% resulting in a AU$1.3m addition to the company’s market value. Put another way, the original AU$369k acquisition is now worth AU$643k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Site Group International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Vernon Wills bought AU$364k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.002 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.0035. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While Site Group International insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Site Group International insiders own about AU$1.3m worth of shares (which is 14% of the company). We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Site Group International Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Site Group International shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Site Group International stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Site Group International. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Site Group International you should be aware of, and 4 of these make us uncomfortable.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

