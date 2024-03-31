Insiders Buying Qoria Might Wish They Invested More, Stock Gains 12%

Qoria Limited (ASX:QOR) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The stock climbed by 12% resulting in a AU$35m addition to the company’s market value. In other words, the original AU$725.0k purchase is now worth AU$1.17m.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Qoria

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when MD & Director Timothy Levy bought AU$400k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.18 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$0.29), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While Qoria insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Qoria

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Qoria insiders own 7.6% of the company, worth about AU$26m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Qoria Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Qoria and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Qoria (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

