Insiders Give Up CA$100k As Aranjin Resources Stock Drops To CA$0.01

Insiders who acquired CA$200.0k worth of Aranjin Resources Ltd.'s (CVE:ARJN) stock at an average price of CA$0.02 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 33% price decline. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only CA$100.0k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Aranjin Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman Matthew Western Wood for CA$200k worth of shares, at about CA$0.02 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$0.01 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Matthew Western Wood was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

TSXV:ARJN Insider Trading Volume January 20th 2024

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 8.7% of Aranjin Resources shares, worth about CA$384k, according to our data. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Aranjin Resources Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Aranjin Resources insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Aranjin Resources insiders are doubting the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 6 warning signs for Aranjin Resources that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

