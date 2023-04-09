Insiders at China Mining International Limited (SGX:BHD) recouped some losses this week after buying this year, still down CN¥17k

Insiders who purchased CN¥376k worth of China Mining International Limited (SGX:BHD) shares over the past year recouped some of their losses after price gained 37% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be an expensive wager as insiders are yet to get ahead of their losses which currently stand at CN¥17k since the time of purchase.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

China Mining International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive Chairman & CEO Kebin Zhai made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for S$376k worth of shares at a price of S$0.043 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than S$0.041 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Kebin Zhai was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that China Mining International insiders own 66% of the company, worth about S$11m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At China Mining International Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded China Mining International shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like China Mining International insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in China Mining International.

