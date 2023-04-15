Insiders at The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) sold US$6.6m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

Many The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Coca-Cola

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman & CEO, James Robert Quincey, sold US$2.8m worth of shares at a price of US$60.50 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$63.05, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 6.7% of James Robert Quincey's holding.

In total, Coca-Cola insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Coca-Cola Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Coca-Cola. In total, Chairman & CEO James Robert Quincey sold US$2.8m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of Coca-Cola

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Coca-Cola insiders own 0.7% of the company, worth about US$1.8b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Coca-Cola Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Coca-Cola has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

