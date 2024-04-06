Insiders At Copart Sold US$66m In Stock, Alluding To Potential Weakness

In the last year, many Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Check out our latest analysis for Copart

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Copart

Notably, that recent sale by A. Adair is the biggest insider sale of Copart shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$56.55. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Insiders in Copart didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

I will like Copart better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Copart Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Copart shares. Specifically, Executive Chairman A. Adair ditched US$35m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Story continues

Insider Ownership Of Copart

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Copart insiders own 8.7% of the company, worth about US$4.7b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Copart Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Copart stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Copart is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Copart. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Copart.

Of course Copart may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.