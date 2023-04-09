Insiders at Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) sold US$11m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

Over the past year, many Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Costco Wholesale Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President, Ron Vachris, for US$2.0m worth of shares, at about US$476 per share. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$486, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 18% of Ron Vachris's holding.

In total, Costco Wholesale insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Costco Wholesale Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Costco Wholesale. Specifically, insiders ditched US$4.9m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Costco Wholesale Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Costco Wholesale insiders own about US$520m worth of shares (which is 0.2% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Costco Wholesale Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Costco Wholesale shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since Costco Wholesale is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Costco Wholesale has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

