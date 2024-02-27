Insiders At DoorDash Sold US$23m In Stock, Alluding To Potential Weakness

In the last year, many DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

DoorDash Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Prabir Adarkar is the biggest insider sale of DoorDash shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$120. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 2.7% of Prabir Adarkar's holding.

Insiders in DoorDash didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

DoorDash Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of DoorDash shares. In total, insiders dumped US$7.2m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership Of DoorDash

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. DoorDash insiders own 7.1% of the company, currently worth about US$3.4b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At DoorDash Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing DoorDash. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with DoorDash and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

