Insiders In Eagle Mountain Mining Still Down 54% On AU$2.01m Investment

Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased AU$2.01m worth of Eagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2) shares over the past year were recovered after the stock increased by 10% over the past week. However, the purchase is proving to be an expensive wager as insiders are yet to get ahead of their losses which currently stand at AU$1.1m since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Eagle Mountain Mining Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when MD & Executive Director Charles Bass bought AU$2.0m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.16 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.075). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Eagle Mountain Mining insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

ASX:EM2 Insider Trading Volume December 24th 2023

Are Eagle Mountain Mining Insiders Buying Or Selling?

There was some insider buying at Eagle Mountain Mining over the last quarter. Independent Non-Executive Chairman Rick Crabb shelled out AU$9.8k for shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership Of Eagle Mountain Mining

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Eagle Mountain Mining insiders own 39% of the company, worth about AU$9.0m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Eagle Mountain Mining Tell Us?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Eagle Mountain Mining and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Eagle Mountain Mining. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Eagle Mountain Mining (of which 2 are potentially serious!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

